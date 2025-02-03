Tom McIntyre has left Fratton Park for Charlton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The central defender joins the League One side on loan for the remainder of the season after finding first-team opportunities sparse.

It’s another Blues departure on a busy deadline day which has also seen Will Norris and Anthony Scully leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have also recruited Barnsley goalkeeper Ben Killip for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of the season.

For McIntyre it will be the opportunity for regular first-team football having not made a league appearance since December’s 4-0 defeat at Derby.

The arrivals of Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews, plus Conor Shaughnessy’s return to fitness, has pushed him further down the pecking order for centre-half spots.

McIntyre, who is contracted until the summer of 2026, has made 14 appearances for the Blues since his January 2024 arrival from Reading.