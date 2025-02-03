Breaking: Portsmouth man leaves for Charlton in hunt for regular first-team football
The central defender joins the League One side on loan for the remainder of the season after finding first-team opportunities sparse.
It’s another Blues departure on a busy deadline day which has also seen Will Norris and Anthony Scully leave.
Pompey have also recruited Barnsley goalkeeper Ben Killip for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of the season.
For McIntyre it will be the opportunity for regular first-team football having not made a league appearance since December’s 4-0 defeat at Derby.
The arrivals of Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews, plus Conor Shaughnessy’s return to fitness, has pushed him further down the pecking order for centre-half spots.
McIntyre, who is contracted until the summer of 2026, has made 14 appearances for the Blues since his January 2024 arrival from Reading.