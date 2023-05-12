News you can trust since 1877
Breaking: Portsmouth midfielder's future decided with former Manchester United, Ipswich Town and Fulham man on way

Ryan Tunnicliffe is set to depart Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th May 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 09:59 BST

The News understands the midfielder is on his way this summer, as the club get set to announce their retained list.

That was earmarked to be released yesterday, but a minor hold-up means it has still to be published.

When it is confirmed Tunnicliffe is expected to be on his way, as his two-year stay at Fratton Park comes to a close.

Face-to-face meetings were held earlier this week over two days, with each player made aware of their position.

Tunnicliffe was well and truly out in the cold this season, but saw his fortunes revived - particularly after John Mousinho’s arrival.

The former Manchester United trainee, who has turned out for the likes of Millwall, Ipswich, Peterborough and Luton, made 20 league appearances after Mousinho succeeded Danny Cowley in January amid 37 outings.

Tunnicliffe was linked with a move to Australia last summer and is unlikely to be short of options, with the 30-year-old involved in the Pompey set-up over the second half of the campaign.

Ryan TunnicliffeRyan Tunnicliffe
