So what we can we expect as the fates of the out-of-contract players at Fratton Park are confirmed?

The News has had their ear to the ground over the past couple of months - and can bring you bang up to speed with the likely developments.

First of all, don’t expect many players to be sticking around.

Out-of-contract Pompey players (from left-right): Connor Ogilvie, Clark Robertson, Michael Jacobs, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, and Jay Mingi.

Of the 13 who are out of contract, the vast majority are going to be on their way as John Mousinho clears the decks, with those men now in the picture after one-to-one meetings over the past two days.

As The News first reported, that includes skipper Clark Roberson who has confirmed his exit on social media. He departs with injuries rather than form the key factor.

The likes of fellow senior players Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson are believed to likely follow suit.

Thompson will thank Danny Cowley for reviving his injury-hit career while Tunnicliffe has seen his Pompey days revitalised under Mousinho, but the head coach is believed to want to look elsewhere to add some forward-thinking midfield quality.

Jacobs’ win percentage when starting speaks of his quality, but so too his appearance record when it comes to picking up injuries.

Kieron Freeman hasn’t featured under the current head coach and is the most obvious departure, while fortune has been a cruel mistress to Jayden Reid who hasn’t played a game in two years after two serious knee injuries.

Jay Mingi’s potential is obvious, but so too the fact he hasn’t kicked on after showing early-season promise. Injury and a subsequent lack of playing time suggests a new home for the midfielder next term is likely.

Ronan Curtis’ future remains a more imponderable and complex scenario, as his five-year stay came to an unfortunate and abrupt halt after suffering an ACL injury at the end of February.

Whether Pompey’s longest-serving player stays to carry out his rehab and signs a suitable deal, or treads his own path and look to options he’d no doubt have in the new year remains to be seen.

With youngsters Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford likely to pursue the senior playing time they haven’t seen away from Fratton, that leaves a trio of players.

The News yesterday reported keeper Josh Oluwayemi appears set to stay, while Harry Jewitt-White’s full league debut against Accrington last month hints at a young talent who is wanted.

Then it’s that most dependable of servants over the past two years. Connor Ogilvie has operated across the back line and, indeed, in midfield in that time, but made the left-back position his own under Mousinho. Expect his 12-month option to be actioned.

The five loanees – Matt Macey, Di’Shon Bernard, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale – will return to their parent clubs. We know the first two are desired for the long term.

So, overall a substantial and fairly ruthless cut of fat from the Pompey squad - one which creates the space for what comes next when the transfer window opens on June 10.

