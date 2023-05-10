Breaking: Portsmouth ready to hand deal to former Tottenham Hotspur starlet as squad reshaping gets underway

Talks are finishing today over what the future holds for the 13 players who are out of contract this summer.

And The News understands the Blues will keep the young arrival from Tottenham Hotspur at Fratton Park for the next 12 months.

Oluwayemi has a club option in the contract he signed last July to keep him for another year, which will be actioned.

The 22-year-old is seen as a keeper of promise and has established himself as a popular figure in the dressing room in his time at PO4, with his bright and bubbly nature.

He made nine Pompey appearances in the 2022-23 season, with five outings coming in the Papa John’s Trophy and four league starts since the turn of the year.

Oluwayemi’s Trophy outings saw a growing clamour for the Londoner to be given a league chance, which arrived at Bolton when Josh Griffiths was recalled by West Brom.

A decent showing ensued against the Trotters, but Oluywayemi made a costly mistake for the second goal in the 3-0 defeat.

Josh Oluwayemi. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A maiden league clean sheet against Burton Albion followed at Fratton Park, before his first chance under John Mousinho came on the final day against Wycombe.

Oluwayemi endured a difficult afternoon with his pass intercepted for Garath McLeary’s opener and then Lewis Wing smashing in an outstanding 45 yarder, before the keeper was withdrawn with concussion.

He received heartening support from Pompey supporters, however, on a testing day which Oluwayemi was hugely lifted by.