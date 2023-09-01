BREAKING: Portsmouth rivals move for Sunderland signing as Swindon Town vie for defender’s services
And League Two outfit Swindon Town are also keen on securing the defender’s services, as the wait to see if he will depart before tonight’s 11pm deadline continues.
The News understands Hume is a wanted man at Vale Park, after their strong start to the League One campaign under Andy Crosby.
Vale have won three and drawn one of their league fixtures after suffering a 7-0 opening-day battering on Barnsley, in addition to two Carabao Cup wins to set up a winnable third-round home tie with Sutton United.
They want Hume after a busy summer in which they’ve brought in 11 signings, following a campaign where they consolidated in League One following their promotion.
The man who arrived from Sunderland for £200,000 last year is also being trailed by Swindon, however, who are aiming for success in League Two this season under Michael Flynn.
The Robins have also made a solid start in that quest and are unbeaten after four games - winning 6-0 against Crawley last time out.
Hume now has to decide what the best path forward for him is, as he finds himself well out of the picture at Fratton Park.
The 25-year-old has a contract until the end of the season which he can sit out, but the reality is he knows he will not be a part of the picture under John Mousinho.
Alternatively, there is the prospect of some late interest from elsewhere as the deadline day narrative develops throughout the day.