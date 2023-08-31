BREAKING: Sunderland signing attracting late-window interest as Portsmouth exit nears

It’s now down to the £200,000 arrival to see if those moves are suited to him, with the 25-year-old out of the first-team equation at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: ‘There’s a couple of bits of interest in Denver as we expected.

‘Denver has a lot of pedigree behind and we did think there would be interest.

‘The market has been relatively slow on that and we expected there may be slightly more interest through the summer, but we think there will be a couple of offers to mull over for Denver and hopefully one crops up which is right for him.

‘Our concern right now is to do our best for Denver and get his career going again. If one of those works out that would be brilliant.’

Mousinho admitted he’s thought there’d be a greater rush for Hume’s services, given what he has shown in his career since making his debut for Sunderland in the Championship in 2018.

Pompey defender Denver Hume is attracting interest ahead of deadline day. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho added: ‘The only thing which is surprising is he hasn’t attracted more.

‘We know how good Denver has been and how good he is around the place.

‘We know how he’s kept his work-rate and fitness up, he hasn’t been a problem at all.

‘I think both parties have known his future isn’t at Portsmouth, despite that though he’s been brilliant.