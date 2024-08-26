Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have completed the loan signing of West Ham’s Freddie Potts.

The highly-regarded midfielder becomes the Blues’ 13th signing of the summer having agreed a season-long stay at Fratton Park.

Pompey have completed the loan signing of West Ham's Freddie Potts. Picture: Pete Norton

Potts spent a successful loan spell at Wycombe last term, collecting fans’ Player of the Season after making 43 appearances and scoring twice.

Now he has been offered Championship football by Pompey, with West Ham keen for the youngster to maintain his development by making the switch to the south coast.

Potts has made two Europa Conference League appearances for the Hammers, although has yet to feature for their first-team in either the Premier League, FA Cup or Carabao Cup.

He is the son of former West Ham defender Steve and the brother of Dan, who made six appearances during a brief loan from the Hammers in the 2013-14 campaign.

Pompey have three loan slots remaining - with Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony earmarked for one of them.