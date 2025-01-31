Pompey have sealed a deal for Rotherham's Cohen Bramall. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Pic: Portsmouth FC

Pompey have confirmed the signing of Cohen Bramall from Rotherham United.

The defender arrives at Fratton Park on a permanent deal until the end of the season for an undisclosed fee, to provide some depth in the left-back position.

The former Arsenal man has spent two-and-a-half years with the Millers, where he’s picked up 102 appearances - including 75 outings in the Championship.

Bramall will bring his pacy attributes to a department where Connor Ogilvie is currently the only orthodox option, with Jacob Farrell out for the season.

The 28-year-old becomes the fifth arrival of the January window following loan deals for Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden, with Aussies Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews sealing permanent deals.