BREAKING: Portsmouth seal deal for rising star touted for big future

Pompey have secured the future of highly-touted keeper Toby Steward.

The Blues have tied down the 19-year-old on a new two-year agreement, with the club having the option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

The deal is reward for the academy graduate, who is viewed as a talent with the potential to have an exciting career in the game by Pompey’s football operation.

Steward has spent this season out on loan with Gosport, where he has developed his burgeoning reputation with the Southern League Premier South outfit.

Now Pompey have moved to keep the former Henry Cort Community College pupil, who has attracted interest from the likes of Sheffield United.

Steward has also received England training call-ups in the past, as his potential is recognised.

He told the club’s official site: ‘It’s absolutely brilliant to sign a new contract and I’m so grateful to have the chance to stay with this great football club.

‘I’ve really enjoyed this season out on loan with Gosport and I can’t wait to keep pushing on and improving.

‘The chance to play regular first team football has grown my confidence, providing experience and a chance to show what I can do.