The News understands the Blues are close to landing the highly-touted Accrington striker on a permanent deal.

News of the move being on the brink of being completed is a huge boost for Danny Cowley, with less than two weeks to go until the start of the season.

Pompey will beat off strong interest from MK Dons for Bishop, with the 25-year-old the right at the top of Cowley’s shopping list this summer.

Marcus Harness’ move to Ipswich has bolstered the Blues coffers and provided the financial muscle to get the Bishop move over the line.

His arrival add significant weight to a striking department which is now taking shape, after Joe Pigott sealed a season-long loan move from Ipswich on Friday night.

Bishop has been linked with the likes of Peterborough, Ipswich and Preston in the past, but it’s League One MK Dons rivals who’ve offered the strongest competition for his signature.