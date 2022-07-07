In the latest round of rumours, Football Insider suggests the Pompey boss is a big admirer of the Stanley star and is keen to strike a deal in this window.

They report the Blues have been joined by League One promotion rivals MK Dons in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature.

Bishop has caught the eye of a number of admirers during his time at the Wham Stadium, with Championship trio Peterborough, Preston and Huddersfield all reportedly keen on a swoop for the forward 12 months ago.

The ex-Notts County man joined John Coleman’s side in 2019 - scoring 39 times in 123 outings to date.

However, the striker is now in the final year of his deal in Lancashire. Although, Accrington have the option of a further 12 months on his contract.

This could, nevertheless, see Stanley cash in on their prized asset, with Pompey and MK Dons apparently ready and waiting to pounce.

The forward penned his first professional deal with Notts County in 2013 but failed to find the back of the net during his three-year stay at the Meadow Lane.

Pompey have been linked with Accrington striker Colby Bishop.

Bishop also had spells at Gloucester, Worcester, Boston and Leamington, before being given his EFL chance when he signed for Accrington three years ago.

The Accy man is the latest name to be linked with a move to Fratton Park this summer as Cowley continues his 2022-23 League One preparations.

There’s continued hope that Leicester youngster George Hirst will return to Fratton Park next season.

However, the Blues will have to fend off strong competition in Ipswich, who are also keen on the 23-year-old.

Currently, 18-year-old Dan Gifford remains the only name in the forward ranks at PO4.