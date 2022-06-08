Lincoln, Fleetwood and Forest Green have already been busy recruiting new faces following the season’s conclusion.

Recent reports claim newly-relegated Barnsley are closing in on a new appointment with Cheltenham boss Michael Duff one of the front runners.

We take a look at the managerial news currently surrounding Pompey’s third tier rivals.

Charlton confirm new appointment

Charlton have confirmed Swindon manager Ben Garner as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old has been the front-runner to take over the vacant role at The Valley for most of the summer after Johnnie Jackson’s departure.

Garner has penned a three-year deal with the Addicks and revealed his plans to get their fans roaring.

He told the club’s website: ‘It feels fantastic to be here. I'm really pleased and can’t wait to get going.

‘Charlton is a massive football club. Both in terms of history and tradition and just as importantly in terms of potential and scope looking forwards.

‘Attacking football is what I believe in, that is how I think football should be played and I will be looking to implement that from day one, both home and away.

‘I want the team to be positive and confident, I want the fans to enjoy coming to watch us play.’

Burton boss backs down from Barnsley

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has ruled himself out of the running to take over the reins at Barnsley.

The former Chelsea ace has been the long-running favourite to become the next head coach at Oakwell, and was believed to have held talks with the Tykes’ hierarchy on Monday.

Yet, recent reports suggest that no Tykes representatives turned up to the Zoom meeting, which ultimately resulted in the 50-year-old ending his interest in the position.

In a statement, the Brewers admitted Hasselbaink held negotiations with Barnsley but have since confirmed his desire to continue his current project with Albion.

He said: ‘It’s always flattering to be approached by other clubs and to be offered new opportunities, but I have always been very happy at Burton Albion and grateful for the chairman’s support.

‘I have always said that it’s a work in progress here and we have put the emphasis on bringing in young players and building for the future. I’m eager to continue that work and to carry on building an exciting squad here at Burton Albion.

‘Just because we are a small club doesn’t mean that we aren’t ambitious, and I’m eager to get on with the job and put the speculation about my future to bed.