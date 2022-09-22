The 49-year-old takes over the reins from Liam Rosenior, who was relieved of his interim duties on Wednesday evening – and offered a coaching role at his present club.

The former midfielder joins the Rams after a six-year tenure in the dugout at the New York Stadium, where he guided the Millers to three promotions and a Papa John’s Trophy triumph.

Warne arrives at Pride Park with his new side sat seventh in League One following their relegation from the Championship last term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Rotherham boss has signed a deal until the summer of 2026 and takes over with immediate effect with the Rams out of action until October 1.

Joining Warne at Derby is former Pompey coach Richie Barker who stays as his assistant along with coaches Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington.

Derby travel to Fratton Park on November 19 – Warne’s first return to PO4 since Rotherham’s 3-0 hammering by the Blues at the end of last term.