Pompey are on the trail of Brighton starlet Mark O’Mahony.

But the Blues face competition from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the race for the Republic of Ireland teenager.

The News understands Pompey are keen on bringing in the highly-touted striker, before the close of the transfer window next Friday.

And they are believed to be in a favourable position among a host of Championship sides chasing O’Mahony this month.

Brighton are looking to get the 19-year-old out on a development loan, after the Cork prospect made the Premier League breakthrough last term.

O’Mahony made three senior appearances at the end of the campaign, including a substitute’s outing against champions Manchester City and a full debut at Bournemouth.

That was after hitting the goal trail in prolific fashion at under-21 level, smashing in 10 finishes in 11 appearances in Premier League 2.

O’Mahony was an unused sub in Brighton’s emphatic 3-0 opening-day win at Everton under new boss Fabian Hurzler.

Now, though, it’s a move away from the Amex Stadium which is in the offing for the FAI under-17 player of the year.

Pompey are keen on bolstering their striking options before the close of the transfer window next week.

That’s after losing Colby Bishop for an extended period this season, after the striker underwent heart surgery.

Kusini Yengi has not featured this season, after picking up a groin injury ahead of the campaign opener at Leeds United.

That’s left newcomer Elias Sorensen and Christian Saydee, who was largely deployed in a deeper role last term, as the players Mousinho can call on to lead the line.

Winger Sammy Silvera is currently the only loan player at Pompey, with Mousinho indicating he intends to add four further temporary additions - with five loanees the maximum allowed in a matchday squad.

Pompey have landed 11 new faces so far this summer, with keeper Nicolas Schmid and midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara arriving at PO4 this week.