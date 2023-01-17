The 20-year-old has joined Aldershot on loan for the remainder of the campaign, subject to league approval.

It represents a second opportunity for precious game time following an unhappy spell at League Two strugglers Gillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruited on a season-long loan on deadline day in September, Pompey had to step in this month to recall the defender at the arrangement’s halfway mark.

Mnoga totalled just 71 minutes of first-team action in the league for the Gills, with five matches overall.

A sending off 10 minutes into his debut against Swindon set the tone for his Priestfield Stadium stay – and sadly a set-back he would never recover from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also unable to feature in Scotland – with either non-league or abroad his only options for a second loan spell in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haji Mnoga has agreed a loan spell at Aldershot for the remainder of the season after prevented from joining another Football League team. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It is understood two League Two clubs and one Scottish Premiership side were interested in capturing the centre-half for the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mnoga has been forced to explore non-league opportunities, bringing him to the attention of Aldershot.

The Shots are presently 19th in the National League and have earmarked the Academy graduate for a right-sided role in their back three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Pompey having settled on Mnoga’s future being at centre-half rather than right-back, it represents the perfect fit for the talented youngster.

He has made 28 appearances for the Blues since his debut as a 16-year-old against Crawley in the Checkatrade Trophy in October 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season he started both of Pompey’s Carabao Cup matches, while also faced Crawley in the Papa Johns Trophy – those outings arriving before his Gillingham loan.

According to Football League rules, however, those appearances, plus his brief time at the Gills, means he cannot represent another Football League or Scottish club this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad