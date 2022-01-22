BREAKING: Portsmouth zero in on Sunderland man as latest transfer addition after interest in Wigan defender

Denver Hume. Picture by FRANK REID

The Blues are becoming increasingly confident of making the left-sided player their third addition of the January window.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson confirmed Danny Cowley’s interest in the 23-year-old, who was left out of Johnson’s squad in today’s 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Pompey are also keen on Wigan’s Tom Pearce, but it appears Hume is the man in the frame to fill the left wing-back position Cowley is desperate to recruit in.

Speaking after today’s game, Johnson said: ‘There is interest from Portsmouth.

‘Nothing has been agreed yet but I believe there have been verbal offers.

‘I took the decision to leave Denver out, because I felt it was fair on him. If he comes on and scores the winner, it could become difficult for him.

‘If Danny Cowley asks for him for our team, it's difficult.

‘He had the day off yesterday and I just felt it was the right thing to do.

‘But if it goes past this week and nothing gets done, then he will absolutely be part of our squad moving forward.’

