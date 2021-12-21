For the third time in five days the Blues have had to postpone a game due to Coronavirus cases in the squad.

Last Friday, Pompey’s League One visit to AFC Wimbledon was put back due to Covid infections in the camp before the second round Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter was called off on Monday.

This time the festive Fratton Park clash on Boxing Day has also fallen victim.

In a brief statement the club said ‘The EFL have confirmed that Pompey’s League One match against Oxford on Boxing Day has been postponed.’

Additionally, the club announced that supporters who have tickets for the Boxing Day clash will be ‘informed in due course’ regarding ticketing information.

Pompey CEO Andy Cullen had revealed that there will be another round of lateral flow tests on Tuesday morning to determine player availability while also stating a number of Blues players were isolating after previously testing positive for the disease.

The Boxing Day clash is the third Blues game this week to fall victim of Covid-19. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Chief Executive has though backed the EFL’s decision to plough ahead with fixtures despite Pompey now having to postpone their third game this week.

It seems that the disease is still rife in Danny Cowley’s squad with a cloud now looming over the Blues’ trip to Plymouth on December 29.

