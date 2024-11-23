Breaking
BREAKING: Portsmouth’s Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers postponed
Pompey’s clash with Blackburn has been called off today.
The Championship meeting at Ewood Park has been postponed, following an 11am pitch inspection this morning.
Heavy rainfall in Lancashire prompted the call from referee Farai Hallam, as Storm Bert hits the UK with amber weather warnings and travel disruption.
It’s a blow to the Blues fans making the long trip to Lancashire, as John Mousinho’s men went in search of back-to-back Championship wins.
A new date for the meeting with Rovers will be announced in due course.
