Pompey have announced the departure of Will Norris.

The League One title-winning goal had long been anticipated to leave Fratton Park, turning down the chance to join Barnsley last week.

Most recently, he has been linked with Wycombe, who have lost two goalkeepers recently and are searching for replacements.

Despite having 18 months remaining on his contract, Pompey have tonight announced the 31-year-old has agreed to be released.

Norris was the only Blues player to start every match in the League One title-winning campaign, keeping 19 clean sheets in his maiden Fratton Park season.

Despite remaining first choice at the start of their Championship return, he lost his place to Nicolas Schmid following October’s 6-1 defeat at Stoke.

Norris subsequently made one further squad - at Blackburn last month - although was an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat.

Instead Jordan Archer was preferred as back-up to Schmid, with Norris effectively relegated to third keeper at Fratton Park.