BREAKING: Power cut at Fratton throws Portsmouth clash with Millwall into doubt
A power cut at Fratton Park has thrown Pompey’s clash with Millwall into doubt.
The Championship match has been delayed with it due to kick-off at 7.45pm, after a mains power issue.
That took place 10 minutes before kick-off with a stadium announcement confirming the problem, but no estimation of when it will be resolved.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.