BREAKING: Power cut at Fratton throws Portsmouth clash with Millwall into doubt

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Nov 2024, 19:52 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 20:00 BST
A power cut has thrown Pompey's clash with Millwall into doubt.A power cut has thrown Pompey's clash with Millwall into doubt.
A power cut has thrown Pompey's clash with Millwall into doubt. | The News
A power cut at Fratton Park has thrown Pompey’s clash with Millwall into doubt.

The Championship match has been delayed with it due to kick-off at 7.45pm, after a mains power issue.

That took place 10 minutes before kick-off with a stadium announcement confirming the problem, but no estimation of when it will be resolved.

More to follow.

