Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rich Hughes has reassured the Fratton faithful that Pompey are closing in on new playing additions.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he insisted ‘3-4 deals’ are currently in the pipeline as the Championship kick-off looms.

The Blues have so far signed five new faces this summer, the most recent capture being Sammy Silvera on loan from Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was 11 days ago, with Pompey having spent the last week on a training camp in Croatia, with Hughes in attendance.

National World

Nonetheless, their sporting director is encouraged by how their pursuit of a number of fresh recruits Is progressing.

He told The News: ‘There are a couple of other bits we are working on.

‘In terms of the time frame, it’s very difficult to say, but there are probably 3-4 deals that we feel are well in the pipeline and we’re trying to get done. Various positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In a nice way, they are all long-standing targets we’ve had an interest in from the back end of last season.

‘We will affect that as and when we can. I couldn't give you a time frame, but we will be looking to bring in players sooner rather than later.

‘There are a lot of different elements in play to it, but we are pleased with the progress, there are consistent conversations.

‘As much as being out here this week has been great with the team and the staff, a lot of my time has been spent on the phone and keeping things moving along, which is great.

‘Everything is progressing quite nicely.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey return from Croatia on Friday, with their first pre-season friendly scheduled for Gosport on July 16 (7pm).

Yet during their time in Medulin, the recruitment process has continued at pace.

Hughes added: ‘It has been nice to be around the staff for downtime in Croatia. One of the things we do really well as a staff is have quite close relationships with the whole football club.

‘It’s not a holiday for us all, we work really hard and do a lot of hours. Even when we’re having lunch, all the staff have their laptops out, firing stuff away, and everyone’s at it all through the day.’