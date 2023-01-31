The 21-year-old winger arrives for an undisclosed fee and has signed deal until the summer of 2026.

Lane represents the second piece of transfer business for the Blues on deadline day following the recruitment of Di’Shon Bernard from Manchester United on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland international has made 64 appearances and scored eight goals since signed by Fleetwood from Hyde in July 2021.

Ironically his last league appearance for the Cod Army was against John Mousinho’s team, appearing in the 74th minute of their 2-0 loss to Pompey last week.

In total, this transfer window has seen the Blues so far sign Ryley Towler, Matt Macey, Bernard and Lane as the clock ticks down towards the 11pm closure.