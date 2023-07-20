News you can trust since 1877
Breaking: Tottenham signing set for Portsmouth exit with deal lined up

Josh Oluwayemi is set to depart Pompey ahead of the new season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

The promising Blues keeper is ready to agree a temporary exit from Fratton Park to pick up much-needed game time.

Chelmsford City look set to take the 22-year-old on loan, with the National League South outfit able to give Oluwayemi the minutes which are needed to aid his development.

And with Toby Steward lined up for a similar deal with Southern League side Gosport Borough, that will pave the way for Pompey to bring in a back-up keeper on loan.

Oluwayemi remains a wanted man at PO4 moving forward, following his arrival from Spurs last year.

He picked up nine senior appearances last term, with four of those outings arriving in League One action over the second half of the campaign.

The view among the club’s coaching set-up is it’s time on the pitch rather than operating as a back-up to Will Norris which is needed now for the Londoner.

And the player himself is in full agreement as he looks to make the gains to see him have a fruitful career in the game.

Spurs signing Josh Oluwayemi is leaving Pompey on loan. Picture: Jason Brown.Spurs signing Josh Oluwayemi is leaving Pompey on loan. Picture: Jason Brown.
Chelmsford fit the bill perfectly for Oluwayemi, with the club who reached the sixth tier play-offs last term near to his roots in the capital.

The Nigerian has been part of John Mousinho’s set-up in pre-season, featuring in warm-up games against FC Europa, Bognor and Hawks.

Oluwayemi would have been disappointed with the late goal conceded at Nyewood Lane from a corner, but then made a number of fine stops at West Leigh Park to preserve a 1-0 win.

Norris will start the season as Pompey’s first choice keeper, after his arrival from Burnley as the club’s first summer signing.

