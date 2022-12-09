BREAKING: Transfer development over future of Portsmouth and former Tottenham Hotspur defender

And the Pompey boss has detailed there is an option in the club’s favour to extend his existing agreement, when it comes to a close in the summer.

Cowley has been hugely impressed with Ogilvie, since bringing the 26-year-old to the club from Gillingham in the summer of 2021.

The defender has been a model of consistency amid 63 Pompey appearances, with the former Spurs trainee barely putting in a poor performance.

Ogilvie’s versatility has also been a huge asset, operating right the way across the back line in his time with the Blues.

The Londoner’s existing deal comes to a close next summer, but Cowley has indicated Pompey have a degree of control over how that situation players out.

The head coach is clear he wants to see Ogilvie staying put moving forward.

Cowley said: ‘Connor’s been incredibly consistent, he’s been great.

Connor Ogilvie.

‘There’s an option on his contract and it will be absolutely be my recommendation that we take that up.

‘He’s such a reliable player.

‘He lives his life in a really professional manner and he’s really consistent in all of his behaviours.

‘That’s away from the pitch, on the training pitch, in his preparation and in his recovery.

‘When a player is really consistent in their behaviour you tend to see it flow into their performance as well.

‘He’s a great kid and a great human being.

‘Connor’s just become a dad for the first time, so he’s living that and not getting as much sleep as he once did, but he’s great and has been great for us.’

Cowley feels the challenge for Ogilvie moving forward is to gain a greater conviction about the quality he possesses.

The Pompey boss feels low-maintenance players like the defender can also exhibit a lack of belief in their ability at times.

Cowley is certain that shouldn’t be the case with Ogilvie, who he feels is capable of operating at Championship level.

He added: ‘I always say I want Connor to believe in himself as much as I believe in him.

‘I just see someone who’s a top player at this level, without a doubt, and also the next level as well.

‘For the humble boys who are really down to earth I always think they should see the best in themselves as well.’