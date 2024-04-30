Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular player from Danny Cowley’s Pompey era is looking for another club after his Shrewsbury release.

Aiden O’Brien netted with his first touch as a Pompey player at Fratton Park and established himself as a driving force in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

There was also the counter-attacking assist against Accrington and the last-gasp leveller against Fleetwood to cap a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down.

Aiden O'Brien is seeking his fourth club in two years after being released by Shrewsbury. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Overall, the former Millwall man netted five times in 17 matches, primarily from the bench, as he made an excellent impact following his January 2022 arrival from Shrewsbury.

Many of the Fratton faithful were disappointed when O’Brien wasn’t retained that summer - as was the player, who was desperate to stay.

Despite a new contract tabled, it was regarded as nothing more than a token gesture, and the hard-working attacker instead joined Shrewsbury on a two-year deal.

However, the likeable O’Brien has suffered a frustrating last two seasons, making just three league starts for the Shrews through injury and falling out of favour.

There have also been loan spells at Gillingham and Salford, which have disappointingly totalled just three goals, as he has struggled to recapture his scoring form.

Despite featuring 11 times in the second half of the campaign, Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst has this week handed him a free transfer along with Harry Burgoyne, Tom Flanagan, Tunmise Sobowale, Elliott Bennett, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan Tulloch and Ryan Bowman.

It’s further disappointment for O’Brien, although no doubt expected following his frustrating time.

Nonetheless, Pompey fans fondly remember his brief Fratton Park stay, when the Irishman announced his entrance by sliding in Ronan Curtis’ right-wing cross with his first touch after appearing as a substitute against Doncaster on his home debut in February 2022.

He departed that summer, with Danny Cowley instead strengthened his striking pool by signing Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott.