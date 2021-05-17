Brighton end interest in Portsmouth youngster after earlier West Ham setback
Former Pompey player Charlie Bell has been unable to win a deal at Brighton.
The midfielder was surprisingly released by the Blues last month after three first-team outings.
Now the 18-year-old from North End is seeking to pick up his career elsewhere.
However, Brighton have elected not to sign Bell, following a three-day trial with their under-23 squad.
He had previously spent time at West Ham, where he trained for three days and turned out in an under-23 fixture.
Yet the Hammers also decided against a move for the former Fratton Park season-ticket holder.
In addition, Watford have shown interest, although their season has now ended, with any trial having to wait until their return to pre-season.
In the meantime, Bell is training with Eastleigh to maintain his fitness, although there is no suggestion of a deal.
The National League club are presently 10th in the table and pushing for a play-off spot in the battle for a Football League place.
Fellow ex-Pompey player Harry Kavanagh is also training with the Spitfires at present to keep fit as he seeks a new club.
Kavanagh was a Blues third-year scholar before last month informed of his release following two first-team outings, both in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Like Bell, the former Gosport loanee is chasing a fresh challenge after his heartbreaking exit from the club he supports.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.