Charlie Ball was unable to win a Brighton deal following a trial with their under-23 side. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

The midfielder was surprisingly released by the Blues last month after three first-team outings.

Now the 18-year-old from North End is seeking to pick up his career elsewhere.

However, Brighton have elected not to sign Bell, following a three-day trial with their under-23 squad.

Yet the Hammers also decided against a move for the former Fratton Park season-ticket holder.

In addition, Watford have shown interest, although their season has now ended, with any trial having to wait until their return to pre-season.

In the meantime, Bell is training with Eastleigh to maintain his fitness, although there is no suggestion of a deal.

The National League club are presently 10th in the table and pushing for a play-off spot in the battle for a Football League place.

Fellow ex-Pompey player Harry Kavanagh is also training with the Spitfires at present to keep fit as he seeks a new club.

Kavanagh was a Blues third-year scholar before last month informed of his release following two first-team outings, both in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Like Bell, the former Gosport loanee is chasing a fresh challenge after his heartbreaking exit from the club he supports.

