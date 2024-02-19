Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are reportedly showing an interest in Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, who is currently on loan at Northampton Town.

It’s been claimed the Blues are keen to revive interest in the Scotland Under-21 international after seeing a permanent move for the Seagulls youth product fall through last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Footballtransfers.com, Leonard’s decision to sign a new contract at the Amex Stadium until June 2025 ended Pompey hopes of a deal. The player subsequently moved to the Cobblers on loan for a second successive season. And with four goals and three assists so far for Jon Brady’s League One side, it’s been reported that Pompey remain attentive to what Leonard has to offer.

A second-successive summer approach has been mooted, when hopefully the Blues will be enforcing plans for their first Championship season since 2012.

Leonard, who has been capped seven times by Scotland at under-21 level, has three goals in his past four games for Northampton - including a stunning late consolation in the Cobblers' 4-1 defeat to Pompey at Fratton Park at the start of this month.

As well as Pompey, clubs in Scotland, the Championship and Europe are reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad