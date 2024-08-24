The Blues dug in with a gutsy defensive performance in an attempt to preserve a 2-1 advantage given to them through Christian Saydee’s two first-half goals.

It was real backs to the wall stuff from John Mousinho’s men, who had to fight off wave after wave of Middlesbrough attacks, particularly after the break.

However, Owen Moxon’s foul on Isaiah Jones earned the hosts a 90th minute penalty, converted by substitute Tommy Conway, to secure a 2-2 draw.

Just like their previous away trip at Leeds, Pompey were foiled victory at the death – and here are our player ratings...

1 . Will Norris - 8 Under pressure with a new keeper in the building and had some fine moments. Collided with the post as he was unable to keep out Clarke's header requiring treatment, but afterwards made a string of excellent stops, including stunning finger-tip save to deny Conway. Photo: Jason Brown

2 . Zak Swanson - 7 Came in at right-back in the defensive reshuffle and again reminded us what a talent he is. Defensively very sound and always an attacking outlet through his comfort on the ball. Photo: Jason Brown

3 . Jordan Williams - 7 In the absence of Shaughnessy was asked to once again play at centre-half. Produced a clearance off the line in the first half and another who constantly put his body on the line, defending for his life. Photo: Jason Brown