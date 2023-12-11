Pompey turned in a stunning performance to overcome their nearest rivals and gallop further ahead at the top of League One.
Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi were the scorers who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Bolton – their first loss in all competitions for more than two months.
It was a magnificent display by the brilliant Blues who are now six points clear at the top. And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 8
Produced one superb save to keep out Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's header - only for Dion Charles to then put the ball wide from an open goal. Other than that, he was barely challenged, particularly in the second half. Kicking, as ever, superb. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Earned one huge cheer with one run and cross from the left early in the second half. Yet it was another solid, consistent showing from a player who is defensively superb and rarely makes a mistake. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 9
Challenged to deal with an excellent Bolton strike force and the long-serving defender once more stood up admirably. Headed, tackled, blocked, Raggett has been a pivotal part of a defence which has now kept three successive clean sheets since that Blackpool disappointment. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 9
A third goal of the season for the centre-half - and such an important one considering the opposition. Along with Raggett, he muzzled an impressive Bolton attack, restricting them and ensuring Will Norris had barely anything to do. His consistency is outstanding. Photo: Jason Brown