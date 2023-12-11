News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Conor Shaughnessy celebrates his first-half goal against Bolton. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImagesConor Shaughnessy celebrates his first-half goal against Bolton. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Conor Shaughnessy celebrates his first-half goal against Bolton. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

'Brilliant', 'Dominated the midfield', 'Gave full-back torrid time': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings for 2-0 win over Bolton

Pompey turned in a stunning performance to overcome their nearest rivals and gallop further ahead at the top of League One.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 11th Dec 2023, 23:02 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 23:06 GMT

Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi were the scorers who inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Bolton – their first loss in all competitions for more than two months.

It was a magnificent display by the brilliant Blues who are now six points clear at the top. And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Produced one superb save to keep out Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's header - only for Dion Charles to then put the ball wide from an open goal. Other than that, he was barely challenged, particularly in the second half. Kicking, as ever, superb.

1. Will Norris - 8

Produced one superb save to keep out Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's header - only for Dion Charles to then put the ball wide from an open goal. Other than that, he was barely challenged, particularly in the second half. Kicking, as ever, superb. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Earned one huge cheer with one run and cross from the left early in the second half. Yet it was another solid, consistent showing from a player who is defensively superb and rarely makes a mistake.

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

Earned one huge cheer with one run and cross from the left early in the second half. Yet it was another solid, consistent showing from a player who is defensively superb and rarely makes a mistake. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Challenged to deal with an excellent Bolton strike force and the long-serving defender once more stood up admirably. Headed, tackled, blocked, Raggett has been a pivotal part of a defence which has now kept three successive clean sheets since that Blackpool disappointment.

3. Sean Raggett - 9

Challenged to deal with an excellent Bolton strike force and the long-serving defender once more stood up admirably. Headed, tackled, blocked, Raggett has been a pivotal part of a defence which has now kept three successive clean sheets since that Blackpool disappointment. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A third goal of the season for the centre-half - and such an important one considering the opposition. Along with Raggett, he muzzled an impressive Bolton attack, restricting them and ensuring Will Norris had barely anything to do. His consistency is outstanding.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 9

A third goal of the season for the centre-half - and such an important one considering the opposition. Along with Raggett, he muzzled an impressive Bolton attack, restricting them and ensuring Will Norris had barely anything to do. His consistency is outstanding. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNeil AllenLeague OneBluesPompeyBolton