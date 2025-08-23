In a match of few scoring opportunities, the Blues trailed 1-0 to West Brom following Mickey Johnston’s stunning 25th-minute strike and rarely looked like finding a way back.
However, on 56 minutes, Josh Murphy crossed from the left and there was Bishop to level with an excellent header and a secure a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.
John Mousinho’s men were called upon to defend for long spells, but they did so superbly, led brilliantly by Regan Poole – and here are our player ratings...
1. Portsmouth midfielder Josh Murphy (23) runs forward on wing during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 23 August 2025.
Josh Murphy laid on Colby Bishop's equaliser in the 1-1 draw at West Brom. Picture: Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages Photo: Manjit Narotra
2. Nicolas Schmid - 7
Could do nothing about Johnston opener after team-mates had stood off the attacker and let him shoot. Otherwise a very quiet afternoon, with his team defending their box superbly. A couple of good takes from corner and also dealt with Mowatt’s late free-kick well. Photo: Alun Roberts
3. Zak Swanson - 7
(Replaced by Jordan Williams on 76 mins) Surprisingly selected over Williams at right-back and once again didn’t let anyone down. Dogged in the tackle and always keen to attack, created a shooting opportunity for himself on the stroke of half-time which deflected for a corner. Photo: Simon Roe
4. Regan Poole - 9 - MOM
Perhaps he had a point to prove following Josh Knight’s arrival, regardless it was a magnificent defensive display from the centre-half. Blocked absolutely everything, his battle with Heggeb0 was fascinating and he really rose to the challenge. Photo: Alun Roberts