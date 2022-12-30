But does that mean the opinions expressed on social media are more measured and controlled after a good night’s rest?

Well, on this occasion, some raw emotion is still on show after the Blues stretched their league run without a win to eight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a selection of what’s been said as many fans continue to vent their frustrations at 10th-placed Pompey’s ongoing form.

@danieledmunds4: Need to bring in an experienced keeper in January some one like Ben foster that’s done a lot in the game not afraid to shout at his defenders and control the box (not saying foster is the answer but similar) this isn’t a slagging off of Griffiths post we need a leader in goal.

@BTeddyK1980: Please remember anything short of promotion this season is an absolute disgrace and if your happy with another season in league one and a day out at Wembley please don’t follow me in to the trenches if we go to war #Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@capfc11: This shows how far we have fallen behind teams like Ipswich!

Allowing them to dominate the possession and dictate the play is understandable away from home but at home in front of your own fans that’s rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Ogilive applauds the Fratton faithful after Thursday night's 2-2 draw with Ipswich

We went into that game scared to lose not wanting to win!

Advertisement Hide Ad

@joslaps: Much better Pompey performance last night. Thought they were going to hammer us.

Thought we got deeper and deeper in the second half. Gave their lad ages to line up his shot, which led to the equaliser, and too slow to react.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it was an improvement.

@jmcclaf: As good and unexpected as that Pompey result was last night, it is one game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the bigger picture, it's still not good enough.

It showed what the players can/should be doing. Can/will they keep this up?

Advertisement Hide Ad

@wil_pompey: We are a mid table team at best. We’ve won 2 games since the 13th September…against Forest Green and Burton (with all due respect) Peterborough is the only good team we’ve beaten all season!

I think I’m now firmly Cowley out, this just isn’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TheBenBishop: It's not the result so much that's the issue, it's setting up to be so defensive at home, spoiling and time wasting, and inviting a good team to attack.

Setting up like that shows how far we have fallen, knowing we can't even attempt to match decent teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JordanBoxall6: Last home game of 2022 last night, personally I would have taken a point before kick off.

Although we looked a little better we still have some major issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- questionable subs.

- players who do nothing, you forget their on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- game management.

@pompeyshaun1986: Pompey performed better than in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worrying how far behind Ipswich as a team we are, not to be able to go toe to toe. But we had our moments.