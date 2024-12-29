Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey were on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate in their final game of 2024.

John Mousinho made four changes prior to kick-off with perhaps one eye on the New Year’s Day game against Swansea City but those drafted in failed to take their chance. All the damage was done in the first-half as Anis Mehmeti scored twice inside 32 minutes, and shortly after Rob Dickie made it three.

Despite a triple substitution in which Callum Lang, Freddie Potts, and Josh Murphy were introduced, they were unable to cause the Robins any problems in the second-half. Pompey had more possession but could only muster up two shots on target, whereas Bristol City had 20 attempts with seven landing on Nicolas Schmid's goal.

Pompey now find themselves in the relegation zone following a win for Hull City away at Blackburn Rovers. Cardiff City also beat Watford, so Pompey drop two places, and are two points adrift of the Tigers, but have two games in hand.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the defeat.

@mikepfcwhite363: Confidence is all time low after Watford but need to brush that aside Eisners need to support JM in upcoming window we have the coaches but need quality on the pitch worrying times ahead.

@charliespry2312: Load of rubbish.

@ChrisRe43862970: We need to sign some proven championship standard players. Period.

@W4360311523357: Really weird decision tp rest our best players from Mous, saw that result coming a mile off

@adeyb29: Cardiff & Hull winning away from home makes me feel very nervous for our season #Pompey

@Jamesr02_: We handed them the three points the minute we put that lineup out tbh, a lot of these players we have just are not cut for the championship. If we want to be in this league next season, we *urgently* need to spend big this January.

@scottpompey: As a squad we are so far off it , I understand why he’s rested a few today but it’s just heightened our issues , with our strongest eleven we can be competitive in this league but as a squad it’s league one , big January needed , will they finally spend on the pitch ?

@Roydini25: We got what we deserved from the team selection. It was a banker home win the moment the team was announced.