Pompey target Joe Pigott has been also interesting Championship clubs Bristol City and Luton, plus Sunderland. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

The former AFC Wimbledon striker’s availability as a free agent has alerted a number of clubs, including the Blues.

However, it is understood the Championship remains Pigott’s target – and there have been talks with Bristol City and Luton.

The 27-year-old scored 54 goals in 157 outings during a prolific three-and-a-half-year stay at the Wombles.

That helped resurrect a career which had slipped into non-league after starting out at Charlton as an apprentice.

His 22 goals last season for a Wimbledon side which finished 19th in League One have ensured there remain plenty of takers this summer.

It is believed Pigott has already held talks with Luton, while last week met fellow Championship club Bristol City for discussions.

Pompey have also enquired about the striker, with Danny Cowley keen to strengthen up front following the collapse of the Jayden Stockley deal.

Yet the Blues are realistic enough to acknowledge Pigott is most likely heading to the Championship.

In addition, Sunderland are also pursuing the former Maidstone United man and are prepared to pay big wages to secure his signature.

As a consequence, should Pigott end up remaining in League One, the Black Cats appear to be in the box seat.

Regardless, Cowley remains in the hunt to bolster his attacking options, with Ellis Harrison and John Marquis his strikers at present.

Stockley had been earmarked as a replacement for Harrison, yet now Cowley looks set to rebuff interest to keep his striker after all.

