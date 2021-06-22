Ellis Harrison's prospective switch to Oxford United may now be off after Jayden Stockley's move to Pompey collapsed. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, it is understood the scenario has changed as a direct result of the collapse of Pompey’s move for the man earmarked to replace Harrison.

Having missed out on Stockley to Charlton, it is believed Danny Cowley now intends to keep the former Ipswich forward.

In turn, that could mean Oxford missing out on a player they have pursued this summer.

The situation demonstrates the domino effect in transfer dealings, particularly during a summer in which the market is presently overwhelmingly quiet.

Hailing from Poole, the former Bournemouth striker was also attracted to Pompey due to its proximity to his Surrey family home.

Yet the scheduled transfer was initially held up through Stockley testing positive for coronavirus, with the 27-year-old providing proof to convince it was not an excuse.

Regardless, another date was arranged, with the Blues still intent on making him one of their highest earners.

In the meantime, Harrison was being lined up for a switch to the Kassam Stadium, with his replacement apparently incoming.

The Blues had been considering approaches from Oxford and Fleetwood for a player who has suffered an injury-hit two seasons at Fratton Park.

Harrison has yet to play under Cowley following a knee injury sustained just before the head coach’s arrival, nonetheless Pompey’s boss does rate the 27-year-old.

Still, League One transfer interest offered the chance to create space for Stockley through an exit for Harrison, while also lightening the wage bill.

The News understands the Preston striker was travelling to the south coast to complete a medical ahead of his Pompey move – until Charlton intervened.

Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich had also looked at Stockley, who netted eight goals in 22 appearances at The Valley during a successful loan in the second half of last season.

Still, his preference was Pompey. That was until Charlton upped the stakes, offering wages beyond the Blues’ reach.

On June 15, not even 24 hours later, Stockley was unveiled by the Addicks on a three-year deal.

And, in turn, Harrison may now be staying at Fratton Park after all, as he enters the final 12 months of his existing Blues deal.

