Bristol City v Portsmouth: How to watch today's behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly live

But that doesn’t mean Blues and Robins supporters are being shut out completely from taking in the action.

Indeed, both sets of fans can still watch the game live – thanks to a live stream service being provided by the Championship outfit.

For the Fratton faithful it means having to create an account with today’s hosts.

It will also come with a £4.99 video pass fee.

Yet it at least gives supporters a chance to see Danny Cowley’s side live in action once more, with Pompey’s last game being their 2-0 win over Qatar SC in Murcia, Spain.

That fixture saw Blues summer signings Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson given their first run-outs.

Today’s game, meanwhile, could see fellow newbie Joe Rafferty make his bow following his arrival on a free transfer from Preston on Monday.

Pompey are back in action today with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Bristol City at the Robins High Performance Centre Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Of course, if you don’t want to pay for the game at the Robins High Performance Centre (2pm kick-off), you can always follow the match live with the help of our live runner at portsmouth.co.uk.

Neil Allen and Jordan Cross will once again be on hand to provide live match updates and post-game reaction.