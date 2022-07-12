The 28-year-old became the Blues’ third signing of the transfer window when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal on Monday.

Rafferty joins having been released by Championship Preston at the end of last season.

The right-sided full-back made just five second-tier appearances for the Lilywhites over the 2021-22 campaign in what was a frustrating third and final full term at Deepdale.

Cowley, however, hopes to use that to Pompey’s advantage.

He believes Rafferty arrives at Fratton Park energised and hungry to show what he is capable of.

And coupled with a desire to win, experience, leadership and character, the Blues boss believes he’s on to a winner with the former Republic of Ireland youth international.

Cowley told the club website: ‘Joe brings Championship experience from a successful Preston team and has also performed very well in League One.

Joe Rafferty is Pompey's third signing of the summer

‘He didn’t play as much as he would have liked last season and so I think he’ll come feeling energised and looking forward to the challenge that playing for Pompey brings.

‘Joe is a boy who really loves to win and the ambition that he has aligns with the ambition of the club.

‘We’re a pretty youthful squad and he offers a lot of experience and, importantly, he’s also a great character.

‘He’ll be a role model in the way he conducts himself, so he can help in the development and support of our young players.

‘Joe has played at Fratton Park before and knows how passionate our fans are, so he was really eager to sign.’

At present Pompey have Rafferty, fellow new-boy Zak Swanson, Kieron Freeman and Haji Mnoga all vying for a starting place at right-back.