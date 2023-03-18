Colby Bishop netted his 21st of the season in the first half.

The in-form striker netted both the Blues’ goals either side of half-time as John Mousinho’s men secured a 2-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium.

The front man netted a controversial strike after 18 minutes, beating the offside trap to open the scoring on 18 minutes.

Before he calmly slotted home Pompey’s second on 69 minutes from the penalty spot after Paddy Lane was brought down by Calum MacDonald.

Indeed, his double represented his 21st and 22nd goals of the season as his excellent campaign in front of goal continued.

It was a fiery end to the contest with Bristol Rovers finishing the contest with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off for a headbutt on Joe Morrell.

However, it was Barton’s men who started the brightest and could’ve got an early break-through when an Anthony Evans’ free-kick found Lewis Gibson in the box.

The centre-back was unmarked in the penalty area but his header was straight into the arms of Matt Macey.

The Blues stopper came to the rescue once again on 15 minutes, when Aaron Collins fired a shot from the edge of the box.

But the main talking point of the afternoon came three-minutes later, when Ryan Tunnicliffe broke the Pirates’ back line to find Bishop.

The 26-year-old’s effort glanced off both posts from a tight angle to slot the visitors ahead.

His goal was fiercely protested by the Rovers players, staff and fans who believed the Blues front man was offside, leading to Glenn Whelan being booked on the bench.

And Mousinho’s men could have doubled their advantage on 25 minutes with James Belshaw making a superb save to deny Reeco Hackett.

Despite a slump in play, Barton's side were unlucky not to go into the break level.

Collins was able to find Marquis on the edge of the box but the former Blues striker fired a half-volley over the bar and over the stand. Much to the amusement of the sold-out away end.

It was Pompey who had the best chances in the early knockings of the second half too, when Evans cleared Bishop’s teasing cross along the goal for a corner.

The resulting set-piece saw Hackett with an acrobatic effort on the penalty spot just glancing wide.

Despite growing pressure from the hosts, Ogilvie was able to break through the Pirates defence and put a lovely ball into the box.

But as Belshaw spilled the loose ball, Lane was pulled back by MacDonald with referee James Bell pointing to the spot.

It was Bishop who stepped up and converted calmly to double the lead and net his 22nd of the season on 69 minutes.

The game wasn’t over there, though, for the Blues with Macey making an excellent stop to deny Hoole in the box to keep their advantage at two goals.

The keeper was called into action on 77 minutes, when he made another magnificent stop to deny Scott Sinclair’s free-kick from 25-yards.

Yet, the action wasn’t done there with Bristol Rovers finishing the game on 10 men after Quansah was sent off for a headbutt on Morrell.

