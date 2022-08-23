Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton breaks silence following horror tackle on Portsmouth’s ex-Norwich City and Swindon Town midfielder Louis Thompson
Joey Barton has broken his silence following Louis Thompson’s horror injury during Pompey’s 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
The Gas boss wished the stricken midfielder a speedy recovery on behalf of everyone at the Memorial Stadium
The 27-year-old suffered a double leg break following challenge from former Republic of Ireland international Glenn Whelan 19 minutes into Saturday’s victory at Fratton Park.
The late lunge left Thompson receiving oxygen on the touchline before being stretchered to an ambulance where he was later taken to hospital.
Although the former Norwich man suffered a double leg break to his fibula, Pompey boss Danny Cowley admitted the injury was not as bad as first thought.
This could see the midfielder sidelined for weeks not months in Pompey’s pursuit of promotion from League One.
Despite the Blues head coach revealing after the game he feared the worst for Thompson, the Rovers boss failed to address the injury to the Pompey man.
Instead Barton took digs on Cowley and referee Gavin Ward following his side’s defeat on the weekend.
However, with news of the stricken midfielder’s injury being revealed on social media, the Gas boss finally broke his silence.
The former Manchester City midfielder took to Twitter to wish Thompson a speedy recover on behalf of Bristol Rovers days after the game.
He posted: ‘All of us at Bristol Rovers wish Louis a speedy recovery.
‘Horrible part of the game injury. Hope Louis is back competing and playing, as soon as possible.’
Yet his response wasn’t met with much sympathy from Pompey fans who weren’t too impressed with his apology.
@Aaron25650310 said: ‘Sorry but that doesn't cut it! Why not say something in your post interview?’
While @Lin_Pompey added: Keep your sympathy Mr. Barton, we don’t appreciate you trying to make yourself look better. I was going to say good, but that could never be.’