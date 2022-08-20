Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gas boss couldn’t resist a dig at the Blues manager’s lack of league experience as a player, claiming that might explain his ‘nonsense’ behaviour on the touchline during Saturday’s game.

And he believes Cowley’s actions swayed referee Gavin Ward’s judgement all afternoon, especially after Glenn Whelan’s first-half tackle on Louis Thompson which resulted in the midfielder being stretchered off with a suspected broken leg.

Barton said the ‘competitive’ challenge right in front of the South Stand dugouts was a yellow card – as per the decision made by the match official.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also insisted Cowley should have more respect for a player who has nearly 100 international caps for the Republic of Ireland, after ‘trying’ to get the 38-year-old sent off.

All that, of course, happened before two controversial and crucial penalty decisions late in the game – both of which went Pompey’s way.

Harry Anderson was adjudged to have fouled fellow substitute Joe Pigott as he tried to convert a loose ball inside the box, leaving referee Ward in no doubt that a penalty was a justifiable decision.

Meanwhile, moments later, no action was taken against Joe Rafferty after he appeared to push Rovers forward Aaron Collins in the Blues penalty area.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley celebrates the Blues' win over Bristol Rovers

Speaking to Bristol Live after the game, Barton grumbled: ‘Obviously, we’re disappointed we got beat and you never enjoy losing a game of football. But, I don’t think it’s through the effort of the players, it’s more due to the composure of the official.

‘I can’t tell the difference between the two of them (the penalty claims).

‘I actually think if anything, there is more contact from Rafferty on Azza (Aaron Collins), but we didn’t have the Fratton End shouting for it and people, I think, were affected by the stadium.

‘I felt the referee was really poor today for us.

‘Every decision, he decided to give to them and I think it stems out of the nonsense from the manager (Danny Cowley) and the assistant (Nicky Cowley)

‘I was in the stand and I could hear them trying to get Glenn Whelan sent off for a competitive tackle on the edge of the touchline.

‘They are screaming and jumping up and maybe it’s because they never played football and maybe that’s how you’re meant to behave, but you shouldn’t be screaming as an opposition manager to get a 91-cap international dismissed from the pitch when he has clearly made contact with the ball.