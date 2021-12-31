The 27-year-old is out of contract at the season’s end, yet Danny Cowley would consider allowing him to leave in January.

It is understood Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury are all eyeing up Harrison, who arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2019 for £425,000 from Ipswich.

His potential departure would then create room in Cowley’s budget to recruit, with a centre-forward and central defender top of the head coach’s wish list.

Meanwhile, Stevenage have joined Doncaster in the race to sign Paul Downing during the January transfer window.

Like Harrison, the Blues are prepared to let the centre-half leave before his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Cheltenham are believed to have also declared an interest, although that has now cooled – leaving Doncaster and Stevenage to battle it out.

In addition, Pompey are open to letting John Marquis leave, although he may well remain for the rest of the season should other high earners depart before him, thereby creating room in the budget.

Ellis Harrison is attracting admirers as Pompey seek to offload him in the transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cowley would like up to four new faces at Fratton Park by the end of January.

