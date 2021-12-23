The News understands the Blues have discreetly circulated the availability of the 29-year-old to a number of clubs.

These include Peterborough, whose manager Darren Ferguson previously worked with the striker during a productive time at Doncaster.

However, the Championship side do not intend to make an approach for Marquis.

Nonetheless, Pompey remain keen to find a suitor for a player who has netted four times in 20 appearances this season.

Marquis is out of contract at the campaign’s end and, despite Pompey possessing a 12-month option, it is unlikely to be invoked.

He has struggled for long spells of his two-and-a-half year Fratton Park career following a £1m arrival from Doncaster in the summer of 2018.

Pompey are hoping to move on John Marquis during the January transfer window. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Having recently returned from injury, Marquis’ place is blocked by an in-form George Hirst, whose individual performances have, in turn, rejuvenated the Blues.

With Cowley eager to bolster his attacking options when the transfer window reopens, Marquis and Ellis Harrison are the likely casualties.

In addition, Gassan Ahadme is expected to be returned to Norwich halfway through his scheduled season-long loan.

In the case of Marquis, as one of the club’s higher earners, his potential January departure can create crucial space in Cowley’s budget.

However, it is believed the player is settled on the south coast and in the summer rejected the opportunity to join Scottish side Hibernian.

Since that possible move fell through, he has largely remained a regular, with Cowley putting his trust in the former Millwall man.

Yet with a return of 11 goals in the last 13 months, over 51 appearances, Marquis has now fallen out of favour at Fratton Park.

It remains to be seen whether he departs next month – or leaves as a free agent at the end of his three-year deal in the summer of 2022.

Overall during his second Pompey spell, Marquis has netted 36 times in 117 appearances.

He was last season’s top scorer with 18 goals as the Blues finished a disappointing eighth in League One.

