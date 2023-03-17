Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth: Two changes in predicted line-up as players return - in pictures
Pompey go to Bristol Rovers tomorrow looking to build on their success at Accrington.
By Jordan Cross
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT
The aim is back-to-back successes on the road in a testing encounter with Joey Barton’s side.
Pompey have players returning to fitness for the clash, but have lost the services of Joe Pigott for three games after his red card at the Crown Ground.
Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up at the Memorial Ground.
