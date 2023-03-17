News you can trust since 1877
Bristol Rovers v Portsmouth: Two changes in predicted line-up as players return - in pictures

Pompey go to Bristol Rovers tomorrow looking to build on their success at Accrington.

By Jordan Cross
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT

The aim is back-to-back successes on the road in a testing encounter with Joey Barton’s side.

Pompey have players returning to fitness for the clash, but have lost the services of Joe Pigott for three games after his red card at the Crown Ground.

Here’s how we think John Mousinho’s side will line up at the Memorial Ground.

Tom Lowery is a contender to replace the suspended Joe Pigott at Bristol Rovers.

Tom Lowery is a contender to replace the suspended Joe Pigott at Bristol Rovers.

Tom Lowery is a contender to replace the suspended Joe Pigott at Bristol Rovers.

Carry on Macey. The keeper continues to look an asset and hopefully one with a Pompey future.

2. GK - Matt Macey

Carry on Macey. The keeper continues to look an asset and hopefully one with a Pompey future.

More of a defensive mission at Accrington, will hope to offer more going forward this weekend.

3. RB - Joe Rafferty

More of a defensive mission at Accrington, will hope to offer more going forward this weekend.

A colossus at Accrington. More of the same will be required at the Memorial Ground.

4. CB - Sean Raggett

A colossus at Accrington. More of the same will be required at the Memorial Ground.

