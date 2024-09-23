Broke his back at Portsmouth and a Millwall terrace hero: Still playing at 37 after dropping into non-league
Midfielder Shaun Williams has been searching for a club since the summer, following two seasons with League Two Gillingham.
Now the Irishman has found a new home in National League South after switching to high-flying Eastbourne Borough at the age of 37.
Williams’ Football League career totalled 448 appearances and 41 goals with Millwall, MK Dons, Gillingham and, of course, Pompey.
However, he has now turned to the non-league game and has featured twice for Eastbourne so far, including Saturday’s 1-1 draw to Slough in front of 733 supporters.
Unquestionably, Williams has enjoyed the bulk of his footballing success with Millwall, winning the 2017 League One play-offs and reaching two FA Cup quarter-finals, and understandably is still hugely respected by their fans.
After seven-and-a-half years with the Lions, he arrived at Pompey on a free transfer in June 2021, becoming Danny Cowley’s third signing as head coach following his permanent appointment.
Williams would spend just one season at Fratton Park, making 35 appearances as Cowley’s men finished a disappointing 10th in League One.
His debut at Fleetwood on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign was scrapped after feeling tightness during the warm-up, with Conor Ogilvie instead asked to play in midfield.
The veteran soon returned to establish himself in the centre of midfield and, at times, as a centre-half, providing a steadying influence on and off the pitch.
Then, in January 2022, Williams suffered a fractured spine in the second half against Charlton at Fratton Park, having collided with Robertson inside the box.
The incident broke two bones in his back, putting him out of action for a month-and-a-half, before returning to be a bit-part player for the remainder of the campaign.
Williams was an unused substitute in the final three matches and it was no surprise when he was released in the summer of 2022 at the end of his 12-month contract.
He subsequently made 64 appearances at Gillingham, reuniting with his former Millwall boss Kenny Jackett and now the Gills’ director of football.
And, following his release in May, he has linked up with Eastbourne, who are presently second in National League South under Adam Murray.
