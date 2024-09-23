Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Pompey player and FA Cup quarter-finalist has dropped into the non-league game to prolong his playing days.

Midfielder Shaun Williams has been searching for a club since the summer, following two seasons with League Two Gillingham.

Now the Irishman has found a new home in National League South after switching to high-flying Eastbourne Borough at the age of 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams’ Football League career totalled 448 appearances and 41 goals with Millwall, MK Dons, Gillingham and, of course, Pompey.

Shaun Williams made 35 appearances for Pompey in the 2021-22 campaign. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

However, he has now turned to the non-league game and has featured twice for Eastbourne so far, including Saturday’s 1-1 draw to Slough in front of 733 supporters.

Unquestionably, Williams has enjoyed the bulk of his footballing success with Millwall, winning the 2017 League One play-offs and reaching two FA Cup quarter-finals, and understandably is still hugely respected by their fans.

After seven-and-a-half years with the Lions, he arrived at Pompey on a free transfer in June 2021, becoming Danny Cowley’s third signing as head coach following his permanent appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams would spend just one season at Fratton Park, making 35 appearances as Cowley’s men finished a disappointing 10th in League One.

His debut at Fleetwood on the opening day of the 2021-22 campaign was scrapped after feeling tightness during the warm-up, with Conor Ogilvie instead asked to play in midfield.

The veteran soon returned to establish himself in the centre of midfield and, at times, as a centre-half, providing a steadying influence on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident broke two bones in his back, putting him out of action for a month-and-a-half, before returning to be a bit-part player for the remainder of the campaign.

Read More Why Portsmouth boss is convinced he can see light at the end of the tunnel despite third straight loss

Williams was an unused substitute in the final three matches and it was no surprise when he was released in the summer of 2022 at the end of his 12-month contract.

He subsequently made 64 appearances at Gillingham, reuniting with his former Millwall boss Kenny Jackett and now the Gills’ director of football.

And, following his release in May, he has linked up with Eastbourne, who are presently second in National League South under Adam Murray.