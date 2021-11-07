Woodman felt it was ‘looking bad’ for the Republic of Ireland international after being cleaned out by a horrible lunge from the Pompey teenager in yesterday’s FA Cup clash at the New York Stadium.

Mnoga was given his marching orders six minutes after coming on after the break, as his loan stay with the Londoners goes from bad to worse.

Ogbene was also forced off following the incident, placing his participation in Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers in doubt.

There was no attempt from Woodman whatsoever to defend the player for the challenge after the game.

The Bromley boss instead stated he was worried about the condition of Ogbene following the reckless tackle.

Woodman told the Rotherham Advertiser: ‘I was just relieved that the boy got up. It was looking bad at one point.

‘It was a red, there is no doubt about that.’

Haji Mnoga was sent off for Bromley at Rotherham

With Rotherham already 2-0 up at the time of the dismissal, Millers boss Paul Warne felt his opponents being reduced to 10 men ended the game as a competition.

Warne stated he believed Mnoga ‘lost control’ when executing the Ogbene tackle.

He said: ‘With the sending-off, the game was sort of over. Overall it was a really professional performance. We could have scored more goals.