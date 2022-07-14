The 20-year-old penned a season-long loan at Fratton Park on Thursda, as he looks to further his development with regular first-team football.

The keeper has been identified as the ideal replacement for Gavin Bazunu, who enjoted a successful campaign at PO4 for the Blues while on loan from Manchester City.

Griffiths’ arrival signifies Danny Cowley’s fourth signing of the summer, with Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty all joining the keeper through the doors to date.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@HazzaTWood96: Goalkeeper sorted now a couple of strikers please.

@POMPEYBENNY: Solid signing by all accounts, the WBA fans are very complimentary of him.

This has to mean a strikers next in, surely…

@MichaelConnor27: Building a very good team here aren't we, three strikers and a winger and we should be really pushing.

Backup centre-back as well but that might be too much to ask.

@JakePompeySmith: Happy with this one. It was going to be an extremely tough ask to try and replace the quality of keeper Pompey had in place last season but Josh Griffiths has the potential to be a very good signing.

@Ben18649647: Very good signing, the calibre of signings has been very impressive but even the eternal optimist that I am can’t stop me from worrying about striker options.

Club has to pull their finger out.

@Luke_TheGreek: Can he play upfront?! (Good signing though).

@BlueArmyAlex: Goalkeeper done! Get Pigott and another striker in, get someone who can compete with Jacobs and Harness, get cover at centre-back and we’ll have a good squad. Up the Blues.

@jeffharris_665: A good signing, surely unless Bass leaves were set in the keeper dept, defence and central midfield now for the important area of Str…………

@MarkRoser9: Another good signing and the four we made very good and welcome to the club Josh! But 16 days to go we need two or three strikers, Please announce one asap Pompey!

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Really happy with that. But in all seriousness we need a striker.