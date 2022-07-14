Portsmouth transfer news: Blues complete loan signing of West Brom keeper Josh Griffiths

The young Baggies stopper has moved to Fratton Park on a season-long deal and becomes manager Danny Cowley's fourth summer signing.

The 20-year-old has been identified as the ideal replacement for Gavin Bazunu, who enjoyed a successful loan spell on the south coast last term from Manchester City.

It is likely his arrival will give Alex Bass the green light to leave Fratton Park, with League Two Crawley having lodged a bid for the Blues academy product.

Griffiths joins having spent the past two seasons on loan at Cheltenham and Lincoln respectively.

The highly-rated keeper is free to join Pompey and continue his development as he currently sits behind David Button and Alex Palmer in the West Brom pecking order.