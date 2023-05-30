However, it is understood Norris is also in the frame as Rich Hughes employs a back-up plan should pursuit of Macey prove unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, the 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after Burnley announced his release last week.

Norris featured three times in three years for the Clarets, including Premier League starts against Liverpool and Sheffield United in 2020-21.

He spent the second half of this season on loan at Peterborough, featuring 24 times in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris started both of their League One play-off semi-final legs against Sheffield Wednesday, including Posh’s remarkable 5-1 defeat having been 4-0 up from the first leg.

Nonetheless, the 6ft 5in keeper impressed during his time at London Road after Darren Ferguson took him from Burnley in January.

Goalkeeper Will Norris is a free agent after spending the last three years at Burnley. Picture: Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images

At the time, the manager told Peterborough’s official website: ‘Will is a good size, has a massive kick if we need to go long, has played at this level before so I think it is a good signing for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He will bring a calmness, he will bring organisation and will be more equipped for what we are going into, the second half of the season, the business end.’

Macey remains the Blues’ number one goalkeeping target following his encouraging loan spell from Luton, however it is not a straightforward situation.

The Hatters bought him for an undisclosed fee from Hibernian last summer, while he has 12 months remaining on his existing deal.

Will Norris made 24 appearances for Peterborough during the second half of the season. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a consequence, they could potentially request a transfer fee for Macey’s services, particularly as they are aware of the Blues’ interest in a permanent deal.

Certainly Pompey sporting director Rich Hughes has drawn up contingency plans rather than pinning all hope on the former Arsenal man.

That brings others into the equation and, in the case of Norris, his free transfer status removes such complications.

Hughes has also previously admitted Pompey may seek to recruit two goalkeepers this summer, with Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward to be loaned out for their development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norris began his career in non-league before joining Cambridge United in July 2012, going on to make 93 appearances.

Wolves bought him in July 2017 and, during his time at Molineux, he made eight first-team appearances.