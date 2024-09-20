But the assignments don’t get any easier, as John Mousinho’s men travel to the north west to take on another fancied contender at Turf Moor.
The defensive issues are abating but it’s the striker department where the concerns now lie, with Colby Bishop, Mark O’Mahony and Kusini Yengi all sidelined.
So much for Mousinho to ponder against the Clarets - here’s how we think his side will line up.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think the Blues will go at Burnley. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK: Will Norris
More top-drawer saves against West Brom and no way keeper could be faulted for goals. He continues. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. RB: Jordan Williams
Is this the match when Williams finally gets away from makeshift central defender role? There's every chance he returns to right-back at Turf Moor. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. RCB: Regan Poole
What a moment in prospect. Poole is 'available to start' at Burnley - and the likelihood is he does so, even if it may not be for 90 minutes. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.