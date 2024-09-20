Burnley v Portsmouth: two changes in predicted line-up as Blues search for maiden Championship win

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:27 BST

The search for Pompey’s maiden Championship win continues at Burnley.

But the assignments don’t get any easier, as John Mousinho’s men travel to the north west to take on another fancied contender at Turf Moor.

The defensive issues are abating but it’s the striker department where the concerns now lie, with Colby Bishop, Mark O’Mahony and Kusini Yengi all sidelined.

So much for Mousinho to ponder against the Clarets - here’s how we think his side will line up.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

1. Pompey predicted line-up

| Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

More top-drawer saves against West Brom and no way keeper could be faulted for goals. He continues.

2. GK: Will Norris

More top-drawer saves against West Brom and no way keeper could be faulted for goals. He continues. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Is this the match when Williams finally gets away from makeshift central defender role? There's every chance he returns to right-back at Turf Moor.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

Is this the match when Williams finally gets away from makeshift central defender role? There's every chance he returns to right-back at Turf Moor. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What a moment in prospect. Poole is 'available to start' at Burnley - and the likelihood is he does so, even if it may not be for 90 minutes.

4. RCB: Regan Poole

What a moment in prospect. Poole is 'available to start' at Burnley - and the likelihood is he does so, even if it may not be for 90 minutes. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

