The fears were unfounded – and Pompey boast 20 points by September 13.

In fairness, the trepidation was understandable, the Blues have been here before and the portents loomed ominously.

But not this week, not against Burton, not this team.

It took Sam Hughes’ 59th-minute own goal to break the deadlock before Colby Bishop struck another late on amid a performance which, at times, lacked tempo and was a touch frustrating.

Nonetheless, it was a sixth win in their opening eight League One outings during this outstanding start masterminded by Sky Bet Manager of the Month for August Danny Cowley.

Certainly Dino Maamria, in his first game as boss after stepping up from assistant following the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, can be proud of his team’s commitment and organisation.

Substitute Sam Winnall may have even grabbed a late point had he not headed over from close range when surely he should have capped his debut with a goal.

Dane Scarlett watches a first-half attempt flash across the face of goal during Pompey's trip to Burton. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Regardless, Pompey had too much for the bottom club, particularly during a strong second half, prompted by man-of-the-match Owen Dale.

In truth, Josh Griffiths didn’t have a save to make and, while opposite number Ben Garratt was only marginally busier, the visitors had enough to claim the 2-0 triumph in front of a 2,945 crowd.

The night began with a minute’s silence in tribute to the Queen, followed by a classy rendition of the National Anthem from all sets of supporters.

It ended with another footballing test safely negotiated by this Cowley team which continues to impress against all-comers to reside second in League One.

Pompey were forced into one change for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium, with Joe Rafferty struggling with injury.

The summer capture didn’t even travel with Danny Cowley’s squad on Monday afternoon as he nurses the issue, which was unclear before kick-off.

However, with Connor Ogilvie now available following the birth of his son, the left-footer returned to replace Rafferty at right-back.

That was the sole alteration to the side which impressively beat Peterborough 2-1 in Pompey’s most recent outing.

As a consequence, Clark Robertson continued at left-back having deputised for Ogilvie against the Posh and weighed in with an assist.

There was also a change to the bench, with Michael Jacobs absent through the groin issue he felt while warming-up on-pitch before the Peterborough match.

That saw Zak Swanson return to the bench after missing out on the Blues’ previous two League One squads.

Meanwhile, there was a late change to the referee, with Robert Lewis replacing Rebecca Welch, who was scheduled to become the first female to oversee a competitive Blues fixture.

Following a minute’s silence in tribute to the Queen and a rendition of the National Anthem, Cowley’s men kicked off proceedings against the Brewers.

After twice getting round the back of the hosts in the opening exchanges, only to be thwarted, the Blues won the game’s first corner on three minutes, which was cleared.

Then Dale Scarlett, Ronan Curtis and Owen Dale did superbly to close down Burton to win back possession in Pompey’s own half to launch a rapid counter attack.

That culminated in Scarlett creating space for himself inside the home penalty area and driving a right-footed shot across goal and agonisingly out of reach of Dale at the far post.

On 13 minutes, right-back Ogilvie put the ball onto his left foot and sent in a deep cross which was met with a Curtis header at the far post.

That was blocked by Ben Garratt, then the keeper scooped the ball away from Colby Bishop as he attempted to follow-up as the hosts survived.

The match had begun in lively fashion, with the Brewers’ chief threat emanating from Tom Hamer’s long throws from the right, albeit being combated well by the visitors.

Ciaran Gilligan deservedly became the first player to be booked after jumping in on Scarlett as the striker tried to get the ball under control while running towards the Blues’ half.

In the 35th minute, Robertson took a corner from the left which was headed back by Michael Morrison to the lurking Curtis, however his right-footed half-volley bounced past the post.

Pompey tempers were rising over repeated fouls on Curtis being missed, while Scarlett was pulled up straight away for a challenge on John Brayford.

There was a scare for the visitors when Josh Griffiths shanked a kick straight to Joe Powell, but the Burton man couldn’t capitalise, with the defence swiftly closing him down to block.

The sides headed in at the break goalless, with no substitutes for the second-half reappearance from either team.

Cowley’s men needed to find a way through against the well-organised Brewers who had frustrated them up until this point.

Dale attempted to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, popping up on the left, only to have a piece of trickery ended by Terry Taylor’s fouling, earning him a booking.

Then the winger was on the right, riding past two tackles, to clip in a cross which Garratt clawed away twice, the second to keep it away from Bishop.

Inevitably, Dale was involved in the build-up for Pompey breaking the deadlock on 59 minutes through a Burton own goal.

He linked up with Ogilvie down the right and ball was fed to Pack, who fired in a low cross from the byline which was turned past his own keeper from close range by Sam Hughes.

Moments later, Ogilvie crashed a shot just wide of the post from outside the box as the Blues searched for another.

Scarlett had the ball in the net on 65 minutes after calmly clipping the ball over Garratt, yet the referee had already blown for a foul on the defender.

Substitute Sam Winnall, making his second debut for the Brewers, should have levelled on 74 minutes, yet instead somehow headed wide at the far post from close range.