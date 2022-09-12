And he has warned his side they face a tough examination against their rock-bottom hosts on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

During a weekend without a match following the passing of the Queen, Cowley has watched back all nine of Burton’s matches this season as part of painstaking preparation.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His findings have left him convinced the strugglers are in a false position – and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We went there last year and lost 2-1. It was a disappointing day for us, personally I think one of our most disappointing results.

‘This season Burton have actually been on the wrong side of it. If you were just to look only at points then yes, they haven’t done well, but it’s the deeper statistics which are a lot more interesting for us.

‘Those statistics give you a much better understanding of the performance – and not just the outcome.

Danny Cowley surveys Pompey's 2-1 defeat at Burton in September 2021, a result he considers one of his most disappointing in that campaign. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘We have seen that they have actually performed well. Looking at the performance stats, expected goals and expected goals against, Burton are in the top half of the division.

‘They played Bristol Rovers and Conor Shaughnessy was sent off after one minute and they conceded from the subsequent free-kick, then at Cambridge United had Jonny Smith dismissed on 10 minutes and still went 3-2 up only to lose.

‘Against Accrington they were 4-2 up going into injury time and were pegged back to 4-4. Even against Ipswich they could have been 4-0 up at half-time, they were the dominant team.

‘Credit to Ipswich, they came through a really difficult first half and found a way to win 1-0, but certainly Burton is a tough game.

‘They have good players, a new manager which no doubt will give them fresh air even though he was the assistant manager, and provide the balance between having some continuity and a bit of a bounce.

‘If we get the mindset right, the right work ethic, and the right level of determination, we know we can achieve good things.’

Despite their League One struggles, Burton did pull off an eye-catching 4-2 victory over Leicester City’s under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last month.

Ex-Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme netted twice as the Brewers raced into a four-goal lead after just 12 minutes.

Cowley added: ‘That’s what Burton can do to you if you don’t start well.

‘We know they will start with an energy, intensity and aggression, play with real purpose, they’ll press aggressively, are very physical, they’re good in set-piece mode and you have to make sure you defend your box well.

‘You must come through those opening periods in the game. If you don’t, you’ll have a very difficult evening.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.